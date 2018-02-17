A former Eskimo says his two championship rings were stolen at a south Edmonton gym on Friday.

Randy Spencer, who spent four seasons with the Eskimos and won titles in 2003 and 2005, alleges a man who talked to him in the locker room at the Calgary Trail Goodlife Fitness stole his two rings.

Spencer said the alleged thief told him he had forgotten his lock, and after the defensive end offered to put his stuff inside his locker, the man said he was waiting for his girlfriend to bring him his lock.

“While I was working out, something felt strange and I saw him walk out the door and slowly speed up,” Spencer said. “I got off my elliptical and within a minute of being on there, ran into the change room and locks gone, locker’s open. I grab my stuff dart out and dropped my stuff to catch him out the door and to no avail.”

Spencer is encouraged he will get his rings back after a post about the theft went viral on social media.

“I’ve never seen so much support in such a short amount of time for something like this,” he said. “The second something went online it blew up.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg