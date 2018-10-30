Greyhound buses will leave Alberta for good after Wednesday.

In July, the company announced it would cancel routes in western Canada—except for one between British Columbia and the United States—on November 1.

The Greyhound sign is gone from the company’s main depot in north Edmonton and freight service has already stopped.

Sandy Sinclair, a Greyhound driver for 32 years, is not sure of what is next. He is one of more than 400 people who will lose their jobs, but the workers are not the only ones affected.

There are also concerns Greyhound’s departure could disconnect rural Alberta communities.

“It is probably the more disadvantaged people that don’t have their own ability to commute, or transportation for themselves,” Rural Municipalities of Alberta President Al Kemmere said. “Those are the ones who are affected.”

Sinclair may not know what Thursday holds, but he is looking forward to his last day with Greyhound.

“Trying to enjoy the rest of it and take it all in.”

With files from Sarah Plowman