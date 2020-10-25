EDMONTON -- A pumpkin walk was held in Griesbach on Saturday so families could enjoy the spirit of Halloween safely.

There was interactive storytelling, which had participants hear stories at nine different stations. Carved pumpkins lined the paths.

“Each station is placed at quite a distance from each other,” said Kelsey Franco of the Griesbach Community League. “So everyone is able to enjoy each station safely and separately.”

About 200 people took part in the walk.