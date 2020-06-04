Ingredients:

Fresh herbs such as oregano picked, rosemary and thyme chopped, basil picked

Garlic, crushed

Salt to taste

Lemon juice to taste and zest

Extra virgin olive oil, good quality, to taste

Cucumbers, seeds removed, cut in finger like pieces

Cherry tomatoes, whole

Feta cheese

Pickled wild mushrooms (see below)

Method:

Preheat your BBQ to medium high heat.

Marinate the cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with some olive oil and crushed garlic and some of the herbs. Grill on your BBQ until you get nice grill marks. Cut the feta cheese in small pieces. Finish with fresh herbs, olive oil and a little lemon zest when you are plating the salad.

Pickled Mushrooms

400 g wild mushrooms, cleaned



Pickle Liquid for the mushrooms:

2 cucumbers, use the skin and all trimmings

2 bags chamomile tea

1 stalk lemongrass, crushed

1 fennel, chopped

20 grams fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

2 limes, juiced

3 kaffir lime leaves

150 ml champagne vinegar or cucumber vinegar

500 ml water

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

3 star anise

40 g sugar



Method:

Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Strain and pour over the cleaned wild mushrooms. Pickle for at least 2 hours. They are also nice grilled afterwards.