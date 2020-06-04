Advertisement
Grilled Greek-inspired Vegetable Salad
Ingredients:
Fresh herbs such as oregano picked, rosemary and thyme chopped, basil picked
Garlic, crushed
Salt to taste
Lemon juice to taste and zest
Extra virgin olive oil, good quality, to taste
Cucumbers, seeds removed, cut in finger like pieces
Cherry tomatoes, whole
Feta cheese
Pickled wild mushrooms (see below)
Method:
Preheat your BBQ to medium high heat.
Marinate the cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with some olive oil and crushed garlic and some of the herbs. Grill on your BBQ until you get nice grill marks. Cut the feta cheese in small pieces. Finish with fresh herbs, olive oil and a little lemon zest when you are plating the salad.
Pickled Mushrooms
400 g wild mushrooms, cleaned
Pickle Liquid for the mushrooms:
2 cucumbers, use the skin and all trimmings
2 bags chamomile tea
1 stalk lemongrass, crushed
1 fennel, chopped
20 grams fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
2 limes, juiced
3 kaffir lime leaves
150 ml champagne vinegar or cucumber vinegar
500 ml water
1 teaspoon coriander seeds
3 star anise
40 g sugar
Method:
Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Strain and pour over the cleaned wild mushrooms. Pickle for at least 2 hours. They are also nice grilled afterwards.