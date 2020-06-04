SALAD

Ingredients:

Fennel

Fennel green for garnish

2 Thai chilies

Kalamata Olives

Salt to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Pre heat your BBQ on high heat. Heat up a frying pan and add the olive oil. Once hot, add all ingredients and sautee for about 4 minutes. Keep warm and serve with the grilled shrimp.

GRILLED SHRIMP

Shrimp, deveined (shell can stay on if you decide to grill with the shell, it is nice for flavor)

Garlic crushed

Salt to taste

Lemon juice to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Pre heat your BBQ to medium high heat. Marinate the shrimp with salt, crushed garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. Grill on each side approximately for 3-4 minutes, depending on the size of the shrimp. You can also smoke them a little beforehand. They develop a great taste.