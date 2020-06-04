Advertisement
Grilled Shrimp and Fennel Salad
SALAD
Ingredients:
Fennel
Fennel green for garnish
2 Thai chilies
Kalamata Olives
Salt to taste
Extra virgin olive oil
Method:
Pre heat your BBQ on high heat. Heat up a frying pan and add the olive oil. Once hot, add all ingredients and sautee for about 4 minutes. Keep warm and serve with the grilled shrimp.
GRILLED SHRIMP
Shrimp, deveined (shell can stay on if you decide to grill with the shell, it is nice for flavor)
Garlic crushed
Salt to taste
Lemon juice to taste
Extra virgin olive oil
Method:
Pre heat your BBQ to medium high heat. Marinate the shrimp with salt, crushed garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. Grill on each side approximately for 3-4 minutes, depending on the size of the shrimp. You can also smoke them a little beforehand. They develop a great taste.