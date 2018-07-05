A man’s body was found in a load of recyclables at a north-side facility Thursday morning.

Edmonton police said the body was likely picked up, along with cardboard, at one of the recycling dumpsters north of the river, before it was found at Capital Paper Recycling around 9:25 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark, with the EPS Homicide Unit, said the case poses a challenge for investigators because the truck driver made dozens of stops before the discovery.

“We’re interviewing the driver now and obviously he doesn’t know which one it would’ve come from at all. There was something like 50 different stops this morning, so there’ll be a lot of backtracking,” Clark said.

Police consider the death to be suspicious and are working to identify the man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

With files from Bill Fortier