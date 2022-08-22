Grimshaw emergency department to be closed most nights this week

The Emergency Department at the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Health Centre will be closed most evenings and overnights this week because of a shortage of registered nursing staff, Alberta Health Services says.

Closures will include:

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug 28 to 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency is asked to call 911. EMS calls will be rerouted to neighbouring health-care sites.

Health-care facilities in surrounding communities include the Peace River Community Health Centre (25 km), Fairview Health Complex (58 km), Manning Community Health Centre (83 km), the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan (100 km), or the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River (112 km).

AHS says this is a temporary measure.

Grimshaw is about 510 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.