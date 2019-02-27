

CTV Edmonton





The Groat Road Bridge will remain closed until Thursday, including the sidewalk, after an issue with a crane at the site Wednesday morning.

Groat Bridge still closed both ways as crews address situation with construction crane. We are working as fast as possible to reopen, however it is expected to be closed thru to the early AM hours tmrw. More updates by 5AM. Pls use alt routes, thx for your patience! #yegtraffic — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) February 28, 2019

The crane is part of a large scale construction project on the bridge.