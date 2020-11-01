EDMONTON -- Groat Road Bridge opened fully on Sunday for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

Roughly $55 million in rehabilitation work extended the bridge’s lifespan by 50 years, city officials estimate, and saw the bridges on either end renewed and shared-use paths added.

When it started planning the project in 2015, Edmonton and its partners chose to keep the roadway partially open during construction.

That meant partial road closures and delays for more than two years when work started in 2018.

There will be more partial closures in the future as crews see through “finishing touches,” the city says, but only intermittently.