Groat Road closed after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 3:42PM MDT Last Updated Monday, August 31, 2020 4:33PM MDT
Emergency crews respond to a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Monday. (Darcy Seaton / CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash on Groat Road just south of the 107 Avenue overpass.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. Police have not released any further details.
Groat Road is expected to be closed for several hours in both directions as a result. Drivers should use other routes.