Groat Road will be closed folk festival weekend for bridge construction: builders

A major route in and out of Edmonton's River Valley will be closed starting Aug. 10 so the company building the city's western LRT expansion can install new bridge girders.

Groat Road will be closed to vehicles from 107 Avenue to River Valley Road until Aug. 14, meaning people headed to the Edmonton Folk Music Festival that weekend will have to find another way to Gallagher Park.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured away from the area to Ramsay Ravine until Aug. 19.

"Crews will be working around the clock over the duration of the weekend to complete the work," read a Tuesday statement from Marigold Infrastructure Partners.

"There will be noise associated with this work due to heavy equipment. Every effort will be made to reduce the impact to the public."

The new bridge is being built to hold vehicles, LRT cars, pedestrians and bicycles as part of the 27-kilometre Valley Line - West LRT extension from downtown to Lewis Farms.

Marigold has obtained a permit from the city to work overnight, but said most of the work will happen in daylight hours.

Demolition of the old Stony Plain Road Bridge began in December. Construction on the new bridge is slated to wrap up in the fall of 2024, the company said.