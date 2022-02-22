Group demanded drugs before shooting resident during Cold Lake home invasion: RCMP

Four people are wanted in connection to a home invasion in northern Alberta during which a man was shot.

According to police, on Feb. 19 around 10 p.m., the group forced their way into a home on 50 Avenue between 45 Street and 41 Street, demanding drugs.

Mounties said they shot the victim when he did not give them any and fled in a newer, four-door, white car.

EMS took the 39-year-old to hospital. He was expected to survive.

Police were unable to find the suspects.

Investigators think the incident was a targeted act. Anyone with information is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.