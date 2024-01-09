Group of doctors accuse medical leader of conflict of interest in Alberta Health Services whistleblower case
A potential conflict of interest between an official for Alberta Health Services and a private Edmonton surgical centre are at the core of a whistleblower complaint lodged by five doctors.
It's also spurred Alberta's official opposition to call for an independent review of the claims.
A 13-page document dated Nov. 21, 2022, outlines several allegations of perceived conflict of interest, harassment, concerns around recruitment and allocation of resources involving Dr. Daniel O'Connell, the head of AHS's ear, nose and throat section in Edmonton who is also the part-owner of a private surgical clinic in the city.
Despite O'Connell's leadership position with AHS, the document says he "appears to be acting as an intermediary on behalf of the CCC clinic and or acting to benefit it."
The CCC Clinic — or Canadian Cancer Care Clinic, located on Gateway Boulevard at 69 Avenue — is a private operation with which O'Connell admitted involvement, according to the complaint.
It also states O'Connell used his position to deny at least one doctor, Dr. Daniel O'Brien, operating privileges with AHS. Within a week of learning his AHS privileges were denied, O'Brien says he was offered a job at the private cancer clinic partly owned by O'Connell, who O'Brien said he once considered a friend and a mentor "before all the ENT "chair stuff."
"It felt gross," O'Brien — who has since moved with his family to Omaha, Neb., to continue his education and to practise medicine there but who would like to return to Edmonton some day — told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday. "Like, within a week you are told, 'Oh, you can’t use this publicly funded thing, but this private clinic, if we can make money off of you, you’re golden.'"
O'Brien said there were "multiple reasons" why he ultimately refused the private clinic job offer that "definitely had warts to it."
"Some of it was I would be taking employment at the whim of someone who I didn't feel like I can trust," he said. "Taking the job at the CCC would also, in many ways, be stepping on the care and guidance my mentors have given me through the years and, at the very least, felt I needed to honour that. I will be quite honest, I look back now and I wonder if I made the wrong choice, if I should have pissed on my morals — for lack of a better term — and stayed there, but at least at the time, it didn't feel right, so we're not there."
O'Connell declined CTV News Edmonton's request for comment, directing questions to AHS.
The four other doctors listed as co-authors of the complaint declined CTV News Edmonton's requests for interviews.
The allegations are unproven and still under AHS investigation.
In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, a spokesman for AHS said the health authority is "unable to provide additional details regarding this matter" due to privacy and confidentiality.
Lorian Hardcastle, an associate professor at the University of Calgary's Faculty of Law and Cumming School of Medicine, told CTV News Edmonton she thinks the 13-page document illustrates that Alberta is likely to see more financial conflicts of interests arise "as we move towards more private surgical delivery, which is the policy of this government."
"I think that the government should have foreseen this when it shifted towards private delivery, but I think now that we're starting to see these issues emerge, now is the time for the government to look into some of the conflict of interest policies that they may have," Hardcastle said.
"Same with AHS, and even the College of Physicians and Surgeons may want to revisit their policies on physicians' conflicts of interest."
She said she thinks the concerns surrounding the complaint and perceived conflict of interest around directing patients and doctors to private clinics, and pressuring physicians to work at private facilities "potentially raises issues around equitable access to care, quality of care, and then financial conflicts of interest."
"One of the bigger issues with these private facilities is that they tend to treat the easier, less complex cases, the healthier people, and those people may not be those with the most acute medical needs, the people who are sickest and have the most complex needs, they often can't be treated in private facilities," Hardcastle said.
"If we're prioritizing private facilities, if we're shifting patients and health professionals over to private facilities, we may have the sickest people who need care in public hospitals actually waiting longer for treatment."
