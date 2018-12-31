

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A call to police about a potentially intoxicated driver ended with the arrests of five Albertans for a variety of drug, weapon and theft charges.

St. Paul RCMP received a call on Dec. 26 around 4:30 p.m. about a possible impaired driver heading west on Highway 29 near Range Road 105.

The vehicle fled from police when located, but got stuck in snow at a rural property.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen, and a search revealed 11 baggies of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, liquor, and several weapons, including a loaded firearm, rifle, machete, knives, bear spray and baton.

Three men and two women were arrested. Collectively, they face numerous charges related to weapons, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The driver of the vehicle, Saddle Lake resident Kori Larson, had been the subject of four arrest warrants out of St. Paul and two arrest warrants out of Edmonton.

He was conditionally released on $3,500 no cash bail and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21.

The other persons accused were also conditionally released and scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on the same day: Saddle Lake residents Serena Kakeesim, Chad Makokis and Tommy Moosewah, and St. Paul resident Barbara Pasquayak.

Kakeesim had also been wanted under two Edmonton arrest warrants.