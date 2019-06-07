The City of Edmonton Youth Council wants their elected counterparts to allow alcohol consumption in public parks.

The group will present a report to change the rules to permit drinking at designated picnic sites.

"We're a festival city, we're a city of green space, and I think it only makes sense that we're also a city that allows for the responsible public consumption of alcohol," Thomas Banks told CTV News Edmonton.

Ward 5 Councillor Sarah Hamilton believes the decision is not as clear cut, and said council will consider all factors.

"We do run the risk of making parks and picnic sites places where perhaps young people or people who don’t consume alcohol don’t feel welcome," Hamilton said.

Thomas said drinking in parks has worked in other Canadian cities, and that the Alberta government now allows drinking at provincial parks.

The discussion will begin at city hall next week.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson