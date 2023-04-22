Groups collecting bottles across Edmonton to buy rescue vehicles in Ukraine

Edmontonians are being asked to donate their recycling to a group that is fundraising to buy rescue vehicles in Ukraine.

The city-wide bottle drive is being organized by the League of Ukrainian Canadians, League of Ukrainian Canadian Women, Ukrainian Youth Association – CYM Edmonton and Ukraine Athletic Sports Club.

Last year, the groups fundraised enough to buy three rescue vehicles as well as drones for Ukraine.

This year, they are also collecting donations for rehabilitation hospitals in Ukraine.

"Everybody can play a little part in helping. And this is a way to help. Either with bottles, come have a barbecue, or we just take just straight out donations here," explained organizer Taras Podilsky.

Donations can be made from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends at the Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex until April 30.

"Lots of time to collect, do some spring cleaning, and help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine in their fight for freedom," Podilsky said.