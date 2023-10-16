Edmonton

    • Guilty plea entered in killing during attempted robbery in Edson

    Cordell Maclellan, 44, was killed during an attempted robbery at Indominus Sports in Edson, Alta. on Nov. 4, 2021. Cordell Maclellan, 44, was killed during an attempted robbery at Indominus Sports in Edson, Alta. on Nov. 4, 2021.

    A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Edson man during an attempted robbery.

    On Nov. 4, 2021, Brent Dumas fatally shot 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan, an employee of Indominus Sports in Edson.

    A second employee was injured during a physical altercation in the store.

    On Monday, Dumas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

    Dumas was initially charged with first-degree murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order, and assault with a weapon.

    This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available. 

