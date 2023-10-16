Guilty plea entered in killing during attempted robbery in Edson

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Edson man during an attempted robbery.

On Nov. 4, 2021, Brent Dumas fatally shot 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan, an employee of Indominus Sports in Edson.

A second employee was injured during a physical altercation in the store.

On Monday, Dumas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Dumas was initially charged with first-degree murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order, and assault with a weapon.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.