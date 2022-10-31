Guilty plea in road rage attack Edmonton police said was racially motivated

A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to simple assault – and avoided possible hate crime sentencing – in a road rage incident that police initially said saw a Muslim family targeted.

Andrew Brown was sentenced Monday for the April 2021 incident when he hit another car near Fort Road and 122 Avenue. He then punched the driver and drove away.

Brown will serve an eight-month conditional sentence in the community, followed by one year of probation.

A cellphone video of the incident exists, but prosecutors did not enter it as an exhibit.

Edmonton Police Service alleged that Brown hurled racist and religious slurs during the attack.

The courts can consider increased sentencing for hate-motivated offences under Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk