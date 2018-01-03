Police east of Edmonton said an investigation was underway after a guitar was stolen from a bar in Sherwood Park in mid-December.

Strathcona County RCMP said at some point between 8 and 9:30 p.m. on December 13, 2017, the instrument was stolen from Polo’s Social Lounge on Emerald Drive in Sherwood Park.

The owner of the guitar had finished a live performance at the establishment, and he discovered the guitar was gone when he was packing up.

The guitar is described as a Winston and Fidel Cigar Box guitar, and was in a soft case.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, or call local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).