Gun in Glastonbury weapons complaint found to be airsoft gun: police

A man has been released without charges after a weapons complaint in the Glastonbury neighbourhood on Sunday.

The tactical unit responded to the community south of Whitemud Drive and west of Anthony Henday Drive around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a man firing a gun in the area.

A resident told CTV News Edmonton that police told them there was an active shooter in the area and to stay inside and lock their doors.s

A man was arrested as he was leaving a home in the area.

Three other people were found inside the home, along with several airsoft guns.

The alleged firearm was also found to be an airsoft gun.

No injuries were reported.