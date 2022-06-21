Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurant

Edmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.

On Saturday around 11:15 p.m., officers from the gang suppression team were doing a “proactive” walk through a restaurant near Jasper Avenue and 118 Street.

“While executing their duties, officers observed suspicious behavior amongst a group of individuals resulting in a 31-year-old male from the group subsequently being arrested for obstruction,” said Edmonton Police Service in a news release.

After arresting the man, officers searched him and said they found the semi-automatic pistol in a bag strapped around the man’s chest.

Yassir Shire is charged with several offences, including:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public

Obstruction a peace officer

Contravened regulation

“This arrest illustrates the prevalence of illegal firearms in our communities,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart in the release.

“This incident is particularly concerning as this loaded firearm was inside a restaurant that families frequent.”