Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers

Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.

According to a spokesperson, Pride Corner on Whyte (PCW) was shut down early on Sept. 9 after "a serious online threat of gun violence toward attendees" was made.

On Sept. 2, organizers say "a middle-aged man stood near a PCW protest with a bat, threatening to beat attendees because of their gender and sexuality."

The incidents, the group says, are an example of the influx of hate currently being aimed at queer people.

Pride Corner on Whyte says it is working on making the weekly gathering safer.

"We will not shrink into the background because of hatred, and we will not dull our light to maintain the status quo. We will not allow religious extremists and homophobic bigots to bully us into submission and a place of fear," said organizer Erica Posteraro in a statement.

Pride Corner originated as a counter-protest to street preachers on an opposite Whyte Avenue corner.

After 11,000 people signed a petition, it was officially recognized by the City of Edmonton in May 2022.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Edmonton Police Service for comment.

More to come...