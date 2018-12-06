

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two modified guns were found at a scene where gunfire was exchanged by RCMP and suspects in Grande Prairie early Tuesday morning.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a Dec. 4 incident between Grande Prairie RCMP and two suspects.

Around 4 a.m., police encountered and followed a GMC Sierra truck.

Near 99 Street and 141 Avenue, the driver of the truck stopped and, at a high speed, backed into the front end of one of the police vehicles.

ASIRT said an “exchange of gunfire” occurred in the subsequent confrontation between RCMP and the two suspects.

A 21-year-old man, who was believed to be the driver, sustained injuries to the left leg and left shoulder, and was transported to hospital.

The 29-year-old passenger was not injured and arrested without any further incident.

No one else was injured in the event.

Two sawed-off long-barreled guns were found on scene, RCMP said.

ASIRT will determine whether RCMP conduct was lawful.

Meanwhile, RCMP have charged two men in relation to the incident.

Grande Prairie resident Raymond Andrew Rodtka, 21, faces numerous charges, including: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, posession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and mischief over $5,000.

Another Grande Prairie resident, 31-year-old Kevin Daniel Turner, faces two charges for unauthorized posession of a firearm and posession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Both will remain in custody until their scheduled court appearance on Dec. 7.