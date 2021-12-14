Guns, ammunition seized during arrest of wanted man: RCMP
RCMP arrested a man wanted on warrants on Dec. 9.
Lac La Biche RCMP have arrested and charged a man wanted on eight warrants and 19 charges.
Mounties say they located the Beaver Lake Cree Nation man last Thursday afternoon. Officers executed a search warrant on a residence and vehicles, seizing firearms and ammunition.
25-year-old Tristan Bradley Campbell is now facing 17 new charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition without a license.
Campbell was remanded into custody.