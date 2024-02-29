Guns, drugs and cash seized from suspected dealers operating near Lloydminster

ALERT Lloydminster's organized crime team moved in on a pair of suspected cocaine dealers earlier this month.

On Feb. 7, with help from RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched a home in Edmonton, another in Dewberry, as well as four vehicles.

Fifteen firearms, about $40,000 worth of cocaine and $2,285 cash were seized.

ALERT said three of the firearms were handguns and one was a prohibited rifle.

The investigation began in November 2023 after a tip about possible drug trafficking.

ALERT said the suspects were based in Dewberry, which is located near the Saskatchewan border, and were allegedly selling drugs in the Lloydminster area.

"Regardless of where criminals set up operations, whether it be the big cities or smallest towns, our ALERT teams have remained diligent in disrupting their criminal networks and keeping drugs and guns off the street," Sgt. Bruce MacLean with ALERT Lloydminster said in a news release.

Two men, aged 38 and 39, were charged with various offences related to drugs, firearms, and proceeds of crime.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in April.