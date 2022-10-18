Guns, medieval axe seized from U-Haul in eastern Alberta

Weapons seized from a U-Haul in eastern Alberta. (Credit: RCMP) Weapons seized from a U-Haul in eastern Alberta. (Credit: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island