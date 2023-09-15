Guns N' Roses coming to Edmonton in October

Rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses are coming to Edmonton.

The band has added a stop at Rogers Place on Oct. 19 as part of its current world tour.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. on the band's website, with general admission ticket sales starting on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

Other Canadian stops on the tour include Moncton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The Edmonton date is currently listed as the last stop on the tour.