EDMONTON -- The calendar may still say fall, but it’s looking closer to winter at the Edmonton Ski Club.

As the city prepares for its first big snowfall, the club is doing the same.

Friday night, staff will begin to snow the hill for the upcoming ski season.

“It’s exciting. It was snowing here a little bit earlier,” general manager Adam Luciuk told CTV news Edmonton on Thursday.

“The first snowfall is always the most exciting.”

Crews work their way with a snow cat and snow guns from the bottom of the hill to the top.

As the process usually takes a couple of weeks, the club is tentatively planning to open Nov. 27 – weather pending, of course.

“With this cold weather coming up and the weather forecast for the next few weeks being quite cold, we may be open one or two lifts earlier than that,” Luciuk said.

Weather forecasts are predicting between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow in most of western Alberta, and closer to one to four centimetres in the capital city.

Morning low temperatures will near -10 C over the weekend.

“As soon as we can get people out on the slopes, we will,” the general manager said.

“For someone who is a ski or snowboard or winter enthusiast, being able to get out on the snow for the first time in a year is usually one of the more exciting times.”