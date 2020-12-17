Advertisement
Guns seized after traffic stop in Edson: RCMP
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 10:13AM MST
RCMP seized several guns from a vehicle in Edson and have charged the 39-year-old driver. (Supplied photo)
EDMONTON -- RCMP seized several firearms and have laid charges against the driver after a traffic stop in Edson.
Mounties pulled a vehicle over for an illegal U-turn just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 10. After spotting a gun in plain view, they searched the vehicle.
A pistol, a sawed-off shot gun, two prohibited firearms and some ammunition were seized.
The 39-year-old driver is facing several charges:
- Two counts of possessing a firearm without being a holder of a license.
- Two counts of being the occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.
- Two counts of possessing a loaded firearm with readily accessible ammunition.
- Carrying a concealed weapon.
- Two counts of careless handling of a firearm.
- Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in Edson provincial court on March 16, 2020.
