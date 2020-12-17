EDMONTON -- RCMP seized several firearms and have laid charges against the driver after a traffic stop in Edson.

Mounties pulled a vehicle over for an illegal U-turn just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 10. After spotting a gun in plain view, they searched the vehicle.

A pistol, a sawed-off shot gun, two prohibited firearms and some ammunition were seized.

The 39-year-old driver is facing several charges:

Two counts of possessing a firearm without being a holder of a license.

Two counts of being the occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Two counts of possessing a loaded firearm with readily accessible ammunition.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Two counts of careless handling of a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in Edson provincial court on March 16, 2020.