EDMONTON -- Police have responded to reports of a gunshot in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

According to witnesses, some people were arguing near 106 Avenue and 85 Street and a shot was fired.

No injuries have been reported.

Edmonton police officers are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

This is the fifth shooting in three days in the city.

EPS Chief Dale McFee will speak about the recent gun violence at 1 p.m.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.