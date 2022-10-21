Gunshot prompts hold-and-secure mode at northern Alta. school

A school in northern Alberta enacted hold-and-secure protocol Friday morning after a gunshot was heard nearby.

The gunshot heard in Cadotte Lake was reported to Peace River RCMP at about 9:35 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., "heavy police presence" remained in the community and Cadotte Lake School in hold-and-secure mode.

Mounties describe the action taken at the school as a precaution and asked the public not to post police locations on social media.

Cadotte Lake is 470 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

More to come…