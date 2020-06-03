EDMONTON -- Skies will start to clear in the Edmonton area this morning as the showers move off to the ENE.

1 to 4 mm of rain fell on the city overnight and early this morning AND, there's a chance of a bit more later today.

Scattered showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms are possible in north-central Alberta late this afternoon/early evening.

The big story today is the wind and the cooler temperatures.

A gusty NW flow hauls in some cool air and we'll only get to a high of 16 or 17 today.

40 to 50 km/h gusts are expected for most of the day with sustained wind in the 20 to 30 km/h range.

Calmer conditions Thursday. But still cooler than average with a high of 16 or 17 degrees.

And again, a risk of a scattered showers or thunderstorm in the area late in the afternoon/early evening.

Temperatures briefly return to 20 on Friday before taking a turn for the cooler this weekend.

There's still some uncertainty with the rainfall. How much? How long will it last? Timing?

But, the Edmonton metro region will PROBABLY see at least some precipitation both Saturday and Sunday.

More details on that in the coming days...

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day scattered shower.

Wind: NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h

High: 16

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm in the area.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 15