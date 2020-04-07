Gusty day as warming trend continues: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Areas just south of Edmonton are waking up to some flurries and light snow this morning.
Skies will clear in Edmonton by mid-to-late morning and we're in for a sunny afternoon.
Temperatures will climb 3 or 4 degrees above zero.
That's almost 15 degrees warmer than last Tuesday!
And that all SOUNDS good. BUT... the wind will be a big factor today.
Most of central and north-central Alberta will have gusts in the 50 to 60 km/h range through the afternoon and carrying into the early evening.
Wind should die down late tonight.
We get a warmer and calmer day Wednesday. Still a bit breezy in the morning and then a high near 5 degrees, sun and light wind in the afternoon.
Thursday's shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with a high in the 6 to 9 degree range.
After that, we start to cool heading into the Easter weekend.
Temperatures will be below zero for high on Saturday and right around zero Sunday.
We've also added a slight risk of flurries into the Sunday forecast.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Sunny & windy this afternoon.
- Wind: WNW 30-40 with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range.
- High: 3
- Tonight - Mainly clear. Windy in the evening, easing overnight.
- 9pm: -2
- Wednesday - Sunny morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: -6
- Afternoon High: 4
- Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -6
- Afternoon High: 7
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -3
- Afternoon High: 3
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: -2
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.
- Morning Low: -11
- Afternoon High: 0