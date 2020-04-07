EDMONTON -- Areas just south of Edmonton are waking up to some flurries and light snow this morning.

Skies will clear in Edmonton by mid-to-late morning and we're in for a sunny afternoon.

Temperatures will climb 3 or 4 degrees above zero.

That's almost 15 degrees warmer than last Tuesday!

 

And that all SOUNDS good. BUT... the wind will be a big factor today.

 

Most of central and north-central Alberta will have gusts in the 50 to 60 km/h range through the afternoon and carrying into the early evening.

Wind should die down late tonight.

 

We get a warmer and calmer day Wednesday.  Still a bit breezy in the morning and then a high near 5 degrees, sun and light wind in the afternoon.

Thursday's shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with a high in the 6 to 9 degree range.

After that, we start to cool heading into the Easter weekend.

Temperatures will be below zero for high on Saturday and right around zero Sunday.

We've also added a slight risk of flurries into the Sunday forecast.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Clearing this morning.  Sunny & windy this afternoon.
  • Wind: WNW 30-40 with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range.
  • High:  3
  • Tonight - Mainly clear.  Windy in the evening, easing overnight.
  • 9pm:  -2
  • Wednesday - Sunny morning.  Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  4
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  7
  • Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -3
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  -2
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of flurries or light snow.
  • Morning Low:  -11
  • Afternoon High:  0​