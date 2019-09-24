Temperatures remain near average for two more days before some MUCH cold air drops in.

However, even with some sunny breaks today...it probably won't FEEL very warm.

Wind will pick up this morning and should be gusting in the 30-50 km/h range for most of Central and Eastern Alberta.

Occasionally, gusts could get to the 60 km/h range midday.

So, even with a high near 16 today, the wind will have some bite.

Similar conditions are expected Wednesday.

Scattered showers will develop in (mostly) NE Alberta.

There's a slight risk of a brief shower in or near the Edmonton region. But, most of the day should be dry.

Rain moves in Wednesday night and the chance of rain continues through the day Thursday.

Behind that system, temperatures drop to single-digit highs and morning lows will be several degrees below zero through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a few brief, scattered showers.

Breezy - W 20 gusting to 40 (gusts near 60 midday)

High: 16

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 12

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Breezy - W 20-30 with gusts near 50.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

40% chance of showers overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6