EDMONTON -- Flood watches have been issued for a number of areas in the province after heavy rainfall in the last week.

A flood warning for the Smoky River at Watino has been downgraded to a flood watch. Water levels peaked in the river at five metres on Friday, and are currently dropping.

Some of the low-lying roads in the area have been impacted by water and there has been some erosion in the Hamlet of Watino.

An evacuation order was issued earlier this week for the area but has since been lifted.

Water levels in the area reached similar levels in 1987, and slightly lower levels were recorded in 1972 and 1990.

A flood watch is in effect for the Peace River at Fort Vermilion where water levels have risen four metres, and officials say they could rise another half metre to a metre.

The river is expected to peak late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

The water levels could impact low-lying areas near the airport and could approach properties in North Vermilion or Buttertown.

Water levels reached similar levels in 2011.

A new flood watch has been issued for the Athabasca River from Whitecourt to the Town of Athabasca.

Water levels have risen 1.25 metres and could rise another metre before the river peaks at the Town of Athabasca on Sunday.

Officials said agricultural flooding is possible near Fort Assiniboine, and the campground at the mouth of the Tawatinaw River could also be impacted.

A flood watch is still in effect for the Pembina River downstream of Entwhistle.

The river peaked at Entwhistle after water levels rose 2.5 metres. In the Jarvie area, water levels rose two metres and could rise another 1m before the river peaks on Monday or Tuesday.

Low-lying farmland could be affected, and water could approach the road at the intersection of Highway 18 and 776.

The area saw similar impacts from high water levels in May.

A flood watch is still in effect for the Wapiti River in the Peace River Basin.

The water rose by four metres before the measuring gauge malfunctioned on Thursday night.

O’Brien Provincial Park and Highway 666 were flooded before water levels started to drop, but officials said the watch would remain in place until the gauge could be fixed and water levels drop further.

A flood watch is still in place for the McLeod River from Rosevear to Whitecourt.

Water levels peaked on Friday after they rose 2.5 metres.

The Eagle River Outfitters Campground is expected to be impacted and other low-lying areas near the river may also be affected.

In addition to the flood watches, high streamflow advisories have also been issued in a number of areas across the province.