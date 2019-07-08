Mounties are asking for information from the public about a jewelry store robbery in Sherwood Park over a month and a half after it happened.

Sometime between the evening of May 20 and the morning of May 21, someone forced their way into the Gem Gallerie on Broadmoor Boulevard and stole $500,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say many of the stolen pieces were on consignment.

“This is a devastating loss for Gem Gallerie and its client's, I am saddened most for our clients”, Owner Jacqueline St-Amand said in a written release. “It is their loss that hurts the most; each of their pieces has a life story and memories behind them that cannot be replaced.”

Investigators believe the robbery was planned in advance and not a crime of opportunity.

Anyone with information about the robbery or persons who had jewelry on consignment at Gem Gallerie is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.