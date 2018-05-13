Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Hall of Fame coach Clare Drake dead at 89
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 5:26PM MDT
Hall of Fame hockey coach Clare Drake died at the age of 89 Sunday morning.
He was the University of Alberta’s Golden Bears coach for 28 years, winning six national titles and 17 conference championships. Drake was the most successful coach in college hockey history.
The coach was inducted in the hockey hall of fame in 2017.
The Golden Bears arena was named after Drake in 1990.
It is a sad day for Golden Bears Hockey. Last night we lost Coach Drake. At this time we would like to extend our condolences to his wife Dolly and the rest of his family. What Clare Drake did for the game of hockey is truly staggering. You will never be forgotten Coach. #goat— Golden Bears Hockey (@GBHKY) May 13, 2018