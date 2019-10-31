Vampiro (Vampire) Cocktail  (for 1 person)

Ingredients:

1 oz tequila 

1 oz tomato paste 

1 oz lime juice

1 oz lemon juice

3 dashes of Worchester shire

3 dashes of tabasco 

1 dash of grenadine 

 

Berry Scary Sangria (for 4 people)

Ingredients:

1 750 ml bottle dark dry red wine

12 oz . dark fruit juice

4 oz brandy

2 oz  elderflower or raspberry liqueur

1 cup  blackberries, plus more for garnish

1 cup sliced black grapes

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries 

 

Spiced Syrup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup demerara sugar

1/2 cup water

6 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick (broken into pieces)

1 star anise pod

6 white peppercorns

1/2 nutmeg (cracked)

 

Halloween Pumpkin Punch (4 serving)

Ingredients:

200 ml bottle of spiced rum

4 oz orange juice

4 oz lemon juice

3 oz spiced syrup

1,5 oz  pumpkin puree

8 oz cups sparkling water

 

For garnish & decoration

Cinnamon sticks

Dry ice

Large pumpkin or punchbowl

 

Smokey oohhh old fashioned

1 oz bourbon 

0.5 oz spicy syrup

A dash of token mocha and cedar bitters 

Stirred

Smoke if desired 

Orange twist, for garnish