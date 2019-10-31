Halloween Cocktails
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:31AM MDT
Vampiro (Vampire) Cocktail (for 1 person)
Ingredients:
1 oz tequila
1 oz tomato paste
1 oz lime juice
1 oz lemon juice
3 dashes of Worchester shire
3 dashes of tabasco
1 dash of grenadine
Berry Scary Sangria (for 4 people)
Ingredients:
1 750 ml bottle dark dry red wine
12 oz . dark fruit juice
4 oz brandy
2 oz elderflower or raspberry liqueur
1 cup blackberries, plus more for garnish
1 cup sliced black grapes
1 cup raspberries
1 cup blueberries
Spiced Syrup
Ingredients:
1/2 cup demerara sugar
1/2 cup water
6 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick (broken into pieces)
1 star anise pod
6 white peppercorns
1/2 nutmeg (cracked)
Halloween Pumpkin Punch (4 serving)
Ingredients:
200 ml bottle of spiced rum
4 oz orange juice
4 oz lemon juice
3 oz spiced syrup
1,5 oz pumpkin puree
8 oz cups sparkling water
For garnish & decoration
Cinnamon sticks
Dry ice
Large pumpkin or punchbowl
Smokey oohhh old fashioned
1 oz bourbon
0.5 oz spicy syrup
A dash of token mocha and cedar bitters
Stirred
Smoke if desired
Orange twist, for garnish