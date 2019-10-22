Halloween costume trends span pop culture and the classics

Trick or treaters of all ages are working on their Halloween costumes, and one Edmonton shop is seeing some trends emerging already.

Theatre Garage in Edmonton offers rentals, sells costumes and supplies and can help with expert advice.

“Classic Halloween is back,” said Christy Huntchinson with Theatre garage.

The store is seeing a return to classic costumes like witches, vampires, mummies and Frankenstein’s monster.

Outfits inspired by pop culture include Mary Poppins, the Mario Bros. and the Ghostbusters, a franchise that recently filmed a new movie in Alberta, are also popular.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Graham Neil