Halloween safe houses planned for north Edmonton trick-or-treaters
Halloween safe house poster for Edmonton's Fraser community. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:49AM MDT
EDMONTON - Edmonton’s Fraser Community has set up a network of safe houses for the night of Oct. 31 to support neighbourhood trick-or-treaters.
More than a dozen residents have signed up to be designated as a Halloween safe house.
On Halloween, trick-or-treaters will be able to visit a safe house to use the bathroom, call a parent, get help if they are in trouble, or as a safe meeting place.
Fraser is located in northeast Edmonton.