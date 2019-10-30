

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON - Edmonton’s Fraser Community has set up a network of safe houses for the night of Oct. 31 to support neighbourhood trick-or-treaters.

More than a dozen residents have signed up to be designated as a Halloween safe house.

On Halloween, trick-or-treaters will be able to visit a safe house to use the bathroom, call a parent, get help if they are in trouble, or as a safe meeting place.

Fraser is located in northeast Edmonton.