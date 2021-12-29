Hang in there: A brief reprieve from the extreme cold is forecast for weekend

Good news: Alberta's deep freeze is expected to ease off for the weekend.

Edmonton's temperature didn't break any records Wednesday morning – as it did on Monday – but the city still sat at a frigid -24 C at noon, and temperatures were even lower in outlying areas.

According to CTV Edmonton meteorologist Cory Edel, the weather will see a bump to the minus teens over the weekend before it drops again to the -20s C next week.

But he expects temperatures to hover in the -20s C until then.

Since the extreme cold settled in mid-December, emergency medical crews have been "extremely busy," an Alberta Health Services spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

In the first week of December, EMS responded to a dozen cold weather-related calls. The same type of calls numbered 49 between Dec. 23 and 29, with five calls each on Dec. 24 and 27.

And between Dec. 23 and 28, firefighters were called to nearly three dozen carbon monoxide incidents. They also responded eight times for frozen or burst water pipes, six times for pets or children left in vehicles, and once for a rescue. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services reminded the public of the importance of installing carbon monoxide detectors on every floor of a home, testing them regularly, and regular maintenance of all gas-burning appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.

In total, emergency staff at the university and Royal Alexandra hospitals and Northeast Community Health Centre counted 59 cold-weather injuries, according to AHS.

About 200 people are sleeping at Commonwealth Stadium, opened by the city for the duration of the cold snap. Shelter capacity has also been opened at other agencies across the city, including at Al Rashid Mosque. More than 820 calls to 211 had been made between Dec. 23 and early Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteers with Boots on the Ground have been handing out gloves, toques and even tea candles.

“This is what people are using to stay warm in this weather," said the group's Angie Staines. "Just imagine that."

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting between -40 C and -45 C wind chill values for much of Alberta over Wednesday night. Edel said flurries are also possible.