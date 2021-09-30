Harkins' three-point night powers Winnipeg Jets to 5-1 win over Edmonton Oilers

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) just misses the goal as Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) slides across the net during third period pre-season NHL game action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) just misses the goal as Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) slides across the net during third period pre-season NHL game action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener