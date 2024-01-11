EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Has to happen on a -40 day': Apartment building evacuated because of CO leak

    Some southeast Edmontonians were forced out into the cold Thursday morning because of a carbon monoxide leak in their apartment building.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was notified at 6:46 a.m. and a total of six units, including hazmat, responded to the building called Elements at 3353 and 3357 16A Ave.

    They evacuated the building and confirmed the gas leak.

    "I woke up to a bunch of firefighters knocking on everybody's door saying, 'You gotta get out,'" resident Chase Arlidge told CTV News Edmonton.

    "As soon as you got out into the hallway, you could just smell the accompanying gas and like all the way down the stairs and into the underground when I had to pull my truck out."

    It's not known how many people were displaced or how long they would be displaced for.

    They were examined by emergency responders but no one required treatment.

    While Arlidge and some other residents were waiting in their vehicles to find out more information, others kept warm in a neighbouring building or on buses Edmonton Transit Services provided.

    "Has to happen on a -40 day, you know?" Arlidge said, laughing.

    At 8:30 a.m., ATCO and two firefighting units remained on scene awaiting HVAC services.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein 

