The Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after a local LGBTQ2S+ gym says it was doxed by a group.

In a statement on Facebook, the Queerflex board claimed it was doxed by a group called Patriot Pride Canada Wide on Tuesday.

Doxing is releasing private information about a person or an organization on the internet.

Edmonton police confirmed to CTV News Edmonton its hate crimes unit is investigating thedoxing.

Queerflex has cancelled all group classes while police investigate.

"Although we have been assured by multiple channels that this small group has not been known to show themselves in person, we do not want to take any chances with anyone’s safety," Queerflex wrote.