Hate Crimes unit investigating after Pride flag torn down and trashed in downtown Edmonton

Police are looking for a group of people who are being investigated for a potential hate crime.

The three people ripped down a pride flag outside a downtown business on April 2.

A video of the incident was released by police Friday. It shows two men and a woman walking south on 103 Street when they stop outside Evolution Wonderlounge near 102 Avenue.

One of the men boosts the other one up enough to rip the flag down, damaging the flag and the pole. Afterwards, he throws the flag in the garbage and the group continues walking.

Police believe the act was deliberately targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community, and the EPS Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone who knows any of the individuals is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.