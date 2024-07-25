EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Hate-motivated message written on north Edmonton wall, police searching for suspect

    Police release photos of suspect sought for hate-motivated graffiti in north central Edmonton. (Source: Edmonton Police Service) Police release photos of suspect sought for hate-motivated graffiti in north central Edmonton. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
    The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking the public for help to identify a man who reportedly wrote hate-motivated messages on a wall over the weekend.

    It happened on Sunday, shortly after midnight in the area of 100 Avenue and 117 Street.

     

     

    Police said the man wrote graffiti on a wall which was directed at the Jewish community.

     

    EPS has not said what was written in the message, just that due to the "specific nature" of the comments, its Hate Crimes Unit is being consulted.

     

    Anyone who can help identify the man in the photo is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

