Hateful symbols or actions may be considered harassment under Edmonton’s public spaces bylaw

EDMONTON -

Carrying signs expressing hateful messages or symbols in Edmonton could soon land you a fine.

City council is in the process of updating what counts as harassment in its public spaces bylaw in the hopes of tackling some racist activity.

If the proposal passes, the penalty for displaying a hateful symbol would be a fine of $250 that increases for repeat offenders.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he was alarmed last winter when tiki torches were lit by protesters attending an anti-mask and anti-pandemic restriction rally.

The torches have become recognized as a hate symbol, often displayed in the United States by groups like the Proud Boys.

“When I saw tiki-torch marches in downtown, for me, as a racialized person, it was a terrifying thing to see,” Sohi said.

In March, Dale McFee, Edmonton police chief, said how those symbols did not reach the threshold required to lay charges.

“We know that their presence represented racism and hate,” McFee said at the time.

That’s why city council hopes to update bylaws to ensure law enforcement has more tools at their disposal.

Shalini Sinha, the city’s anti-racism advisory committee chair, is glad to see city councillors are considering adding hate symbols to the harassment section of the public spaces bylaw.

“Intent versus impact. Impact is what matters,” Sinha said.

“To give those who are targeted to come to the system and say, do you hear me, do you see me, do you stand up for me, is really important.”

While city council acknowledges enforcement could be tricky, administration hopes to work with anti-racism groups to establish a list of hate symbols and actions that would evolve over time.

“When you have hate symbols that are very fluid, I think it’s very important to look at the context in which they’re being used,” said Keren Tang, councillor for Karhiio.

“I do feel satisfied that we’re going to actually do engagement and work with communities that are affected by hate symbols to identify a list and have it be less discretionary on the part of the bylaw officer,” said Erin Rutherford, councillor for Anirniq.

Council will debate the bylaw in two weeks.