

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police have laid charges in connection to a break-in and theft at a south Edmonton coffee shop.

“We’re really happy,” said Christine Gossain, Crum Coffee Bar co-owner.

A man wearing a fedora was captured on surveillance video last week stealing the bar’s cash register, coffee beans, flavoured syrups, high end coffee equipment and an iPad.

Locating the items turned out to be quite easy: “It was all because of the iPad,” Gossain said.

The store co-owner told CTV News she turned on the ‘lost iPad’ feature on the device, which sent an email to her once it was turned on.

“It went back online two days after the break-in.”

She forwarded that information to police who tracked the iPad to a nearby apartment building.

“We got most of our stuff returned, minus the cash and cash register and a few other items, but it was more about catching the guy than actually getting the merchandise back. So we feel pretty fortunate about that.”

Gossain said she also asked investigators about the fedora.

“We had to know, so he told us that they did find the fedora with the accessory on the hat, in his apartment.”

Police have charged 43-year-old Alvin Avinesh Prasad with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

With files from David Ewasuk…