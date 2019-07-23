A new wall in Churchill Square is meant to serve as both a backdrop and inspiration for Edmontonians as the city grows.

The wall features bright colors and just six words: belong, live, thrive, access, preserve and create.

According to the city, the words were chosen as a reflection of a future Edmonton.

"We’re preparing a long-term plan for Edmonton to grow from one to two million people, and so the City Plan will describe those choices that we are going to make as we do that," said Kalen Anderson, director of the City Plan.

The City Plan outlines what kind of city Edmonton could become, and how to realize the goal.

Anderson and his team are halfway through developing the plan, after a year of public engagement and studies.

"These are the guiding values for the City Plan… and in fact they’ll become the chapters of our new plan," Anderson commented.

"It’s all going to be anchored in these six values that Edmontonians told us so far that they care very much about Edmonton exhibiting as we grow."

The city offered free ice cream to those who attended the wall's unveiling on Tuesday.

With files from Dave Mitchell