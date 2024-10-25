Have you noticed fewer potholes in Edmonton? If so, you're not alone

There’s a reason why you might be seeing some square shaped repairs on the roads in Edmonton.

Three years ago the city started a pilot project to a new way to repair potholes in the city called mastic repairs patches.

“They look square, almost like a goop type material, but they’re really intended to fill the holes or the cracks that are in the roadway to prevent water getting in,” said Caitlin Zerebeski, acting branch manager for Parks and Road services with the city.

Zerebeski says they’re intended to create a barrier on the surface of the road.

“It also creates a smooth surface on top, which allows for no further penetration of water or no further formation of potholes, " she said.

The thick liquid is put into a form that’s put into potholes on the road.

“That’s where you see those perfect squares, those perfect lines on the side, because you’re actually forming the material into the repair area you’re looking for.”

Thick liquid being used in a mastic repair in Edmonton. (CTV Edmonton/Amanda Anderson)

The city does pothole repairs all year around with 10 dedicated crews in the summer,

Potholes are formed when water gets on a roadway. When it freezes and thaws, it creates small voids beneath the surface of the road which turn into potholes. Zerebeski says Edmonton is one of the few cities in northern Canada to use year round asphalt.

The city says it's been using mastic repair patches more often as they’re seeing less potholes around the city. In 2021, the city had more than 17,000 notifications for potholes. In 2023, there were just over 6,500.

When the pilot started three years ago, the method was used on high speed roadways like the Yellowhead Highway and Whitemud Drive. The type of asphalt used on those roads are best for mastic repairs because it’s not susceptible to rutting or defects from heavy traffic.

The city says it prioritizes fixing potholes based on its size, location and severity. If you see a pothole that needs attention, you can report it to 311.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson